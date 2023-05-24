Kuno cheetah cub died of ‘immense weakness’

After a cheetah cub died at Kuno National Park, the Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests JS Chouhan said that the decision to relocate cheetahs is beyond their jurisdiction and can only be taken by the central government.

According to Kuno National Park officials, the number of young cubs in the park decreased from four to three. “The decision to shift the Cheetahs to some other place can only be taken by the central government, it is not in our control,” Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator JS Chouhan told ANI.

Advertisement

He said that the cub of a female cheetah named Jwala died due to weakness at Kuno National Park.

Chouhan further said, “On March 24 this year, a female cheetah named Jwala gave birth to four cubs. We are continuously monitoring them. After one and a half months, these cubs along with mother Jwala were being taken out and since then it was being observed that one cub was a little weak among them. It was not able to compete with the other three.”

On Tuesday morning, he said, the monitoring team observed that all the cubs and mother cheetah were staying at the same place. After that three cubs and Jwala got up and went away.

When the team reached the cub lying there, it was alive. Following this, the monitoring team called the veterinary team. They tried to take the cub to the hospital but the cub died within 5 to 10 minutes in the morning itself, he said.

Speaking about the cause of death, Chouhan said, “The cause of death is due to immense weakness. Further, a full-scale postmortem will be done. After the postmortem report, it will be known if there was any other problem or not.”

The remaining three cubs are completely fit, good and very playful, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement