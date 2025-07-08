Kunal Hardwani tops CA Final exam from Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Kunal Hardwani is the topper from Nagpur with a score of 450 in the CA Final examination held in May 2025, results of which were declared on Sunday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Kunal Hardwani, Prabhav Mude, Ayush Bansod, Harshit Rathi and Gautam Waswani topped the CA Final by clearing both the groups.

Among city toppers of CA Final, Kunal Hardwani, resident of Kamptee, came first with a total of 450 marks, Prabhav Mude, resident of Wathoda, came second with a total of 433 marks, Ayush Santosh Bansod, resident of Kamptee, came third with 424 marks, Harshit Parmanand Rathi, resident of Wardhmannagar, came fourth with 413 marks and Gautam Vaswani, resident of Jaripatka, came fifth in the city with a total of 404 marks.

CA Foundation exam

In the CA Foundation exam conducted in May, Ishant Vikram Tejwani, resident of Nara Ghat, Jaripatka, secured the 1st spot by securing 328 marks. Kartik Manoj Gokhale, resident of Shankar Nagar, stood second with 326 marks. Piyush Lakhani, resident of Old Bagadganj, secured the third position with 325 marks. A total of 995 students appeared for the exam out of which 196 were successful.

Hardwani took a six-month leave from work to prepare for the examination. “Every week, I took a day off just to dance, catch up with my friends, or unwind. It kept me mentally aligned,” said Hardwani.

According to ICAI, 196 out of 995 candidates from the city cleared the Foundation level, a result that educators say reflects a healthy mix of discipline, innovation, and good support systems.