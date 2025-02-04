KTM 890 Duke R: Speed Meets Superior Control

What happens when speed, precision, and raw performance collide? You get the KTM 890 Duke R, a motorcycle that tears through limitations and redefines control. This machine is beyond a ride; it’s a revolution, an untamed force that leaves nothing standing in its wake.

Aggressive, unapologetic, and engineered for dominance, the KTM 890 Duke R is the ultimate weapon for those who crave adrenaline and demand superior control. Whether you’re carving corners or tearing through the straights, this beast refuses to back down.

Image Source: KTM India

Engine Performance: Unleashing Pure Power

At the heart of the KTM 890 Duke R lies a potent 2-cylinder, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine that delivers unmatched mid-weight supremacy. Generating an impressive 121 PS of raw power at 9,250 rpm it ensures blistering acceleration, while the 99 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm delivers a hard-hitting punch with every twist.

The higher compression ratio of 13.5 allows the KTM 890 Duke R to thrive at high RPMs, offering relentless thrust whether you’re conquering city streets or devouring open highways. Complementing this powerhouse is the Bosch EMS system with ride-by-wire technology, ensuring razor-sharp throttle response that transforms every command into instant, precise action.

Superior Handling: Precision in Every Move

The KTM 890 Duke R isn’t just built; it’s forged for one thing—unrelenting, sharp handling that cuts through the road with deadly precision. Whether you’re tearing through tight corners or sweeping turns, this beast stays locked in, delivering a ride that’s both brutally responsive and immovable.

With its lightweight frame, savage suspension, and battle-tested chassis, the KTM 890 Duke R gives you control so precise that every twist of the throttle feels like a pulse of raw power. It’s engineered to push you beyond your limits, letting you dominate every road with confidence and aggression.

WP APEX Front Fork and Rear Shock

Equipped with adjustable WP APEX front forks and a fully adjustable WP APEX monoshock, the KTM 890 Duke R allows you to fine-tune your setup for ultimate confidence.

Whether you’re attacking tight corners or cruising through city streets, the suspension delivers superior high-speed stability and unmatched comfort.

Lightweight Frame for Maximum Agility

The chromium-molybdenum steel frame, using the engine as a stressed element, keeps the weight minimal at 180 kg.

This lightweight chassis, combined with the aluminium subframe, ensures nimble handling and razor-sharp precision.

Perfect Wheels and Tires

The KTM 890 Duke R features Michelin Powercup II hyper sport tyres, engineered for exceptional grip on both track and street.

The lightweight alloy wheels minimise unsprung mass, enhancing cornering speeds and reducing rolling resistance.

Braking That Matches the Power

The KTM 890 Duke R doesn’t just accelerate like a missile—it stops like one, too. Fitted with Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers and massive 320 mm floating discs up front, braking is both sharp and precise.

A Brembo MCS master cylinder adds another level of control, allowing the rider to adjust the brake feel to their preference.

With Supermoto ABS, you can lock up the rear wheel for dramatic slides while maintaining full braking confidence on the front.

Unmatched Electronics and Rider Aids

From responsive traction control to customizable ride modes, the KTM 890 Duke R seamlessly adapts to your riding style and environment, offering a perfect balance of power and control. With unmatched electronics and rider aids, this bike empowers you to push boundaries while staying firmly in command, no matter the challenge.

Four Customisable Ride Modes

Rain: Maximum safety, reduced power, and controlled throttle.

Maximum safety, reduced power, and controlled throttle. Street: Smooth power delivery for everyday use.

Smooth power delivery for everyday use. Sport: Aggressive throttle response with minimal traction interference.

Aggressive throttle response with minimal traction interference. Track: Full customisation, launch control, and the option to disengage anti-wheeling.

Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)

The KTM 890 Duke R is equipped with lean-angle sensitive MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control), delivering unwavering confidence in any riding condition. Whether you’re pushing the limits on the track or cruising cautiously on a wet road, the MTC system seamlessly adapts to your inputs, ensuring optimal traction and stability. This advanced technology enhances control, allowing you to focus on the ride while the bike intuitively manages the grip and power delivery.

Quickshifter+ System

The Quickshifter+ on the KTM 890 Duke R enables seamless, clutchless upshifts and downshifts, ensuring smooth and precise gear changes without sacrificing momentum. Designed for riders who demand speed and control, it delivers lightning-fast responsiveness, allowing you to dominate every second of the ride with uninterrupted performance and pure focus on the road ahead.

LED Headlights and TFT Display

Stay visible and in control with the KTM 890 Duke R’s powerful LED headlights, designed to illuminate the darkest roads with precision and clarity. The advanced TFT display ensures all essential data is presented clearly. At the same time, the dynamic, colour-changing rev bars keep you informed and primed to attack every stretch of the tarmac with confidence and precision.

Ergonomics: Built for Aggressive Riding

The KTM 890 Duke R’s riding position strikes the perfect balance between aggression and comfort, thanks to its tapered aluminium handlebars and sporty footpegs. The seat height of 834 mm ensures optimal control, giving riders a commanding stance and confidence on any terrain. Adding to its race-ready dynamics, the precisely positioned footpegs allow for higher lean angles, enabling you to carve through corners like a pro with unmatched precision and agility.

Bold Design: Unmistakable and Unmatched

The KTM 890 Duke R commands attention with its razor-sharp bodywork, compact proportions, and unapologetic attitude. Its signature orange frame and bold graphics boldly declare its performance-driven DNA, leaving no doubt that this machine is ready to race. The 14-litre steel tank is expertly sculpted to accommodate both aggressive and relaxed riding styles, ensuring that the KTM 890 Duke R not only looks the part but delivers on every promise of power and precision.

Exhaust and Sound: Music to a Rider’s Ears

The KTM 890 Duke R’s stainless steel exhaust is designed not only for its striking aesthetics but also to centralize mass, enhancing the bike’s handling capabilities. Its aggressive exhaust note has been carefully engineered to provide a soundtrack that matches the bike’s high-performance nature—deep, rumbling, and unmistakably ferocious, amplifying the sense of power and excitement that comes with every ride.

The Mid-Weight King

The KTM 890 Duke R is the undisputed king of mid-weight bikes. With its aggressive styling, razor-sharp handling, and superior electronics, it offers a riding experience unlike any other. Every aspect of this machine is built for riders who demand speed, control, and raw power. Whether you’re taming city streets or conquering the track, the KTM 890 Duke R is inescapable.

For riders who live to dominate, this machine is your ultimate weapon. Visit the nearest e-showrooms of brands like Bajaj and experience the power of KTM 890 Duke R firsthand—a machine that brings adrenaline and precision together like never before.