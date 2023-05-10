K’taka exit polls show Congress as single largest party

Three exit polls on Wednesday showed the Congress party emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Republic TV gave 94-108 seats to the Congress, 85-100 seats to the BJP and 24-32 to the Janata Dal-Secular.

TV 9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat gave 99-109 seats to the Congress, 88-98 seats to the BJP and 21-26 seats to the JD-S.

Zee News Matrize Agency gave 103-118 seats to the Congress, 79-94 seats to the BJP and 25-33 seats to the JD-S.

However, News Nation-CGS gave the BJP 114 seats, 86 to Congress and 24-32 to the JD-S; and Suvarna News gave BJP 94-117 seats, Congress 91-106 seats and JD-S 14-24 seats.

Karnataka has 224 seats, with 113 being the majority mark.

