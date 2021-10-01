Koradi cops nab burglar, recover gold ornaments worth Rs 1.07 lakh

Nagpur: Koradi police have arrested a burglar and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 1.07 lakh from his possession. The accused had struck at a woman’s house and decamped with the booty.

The complainant, Shobha Yashwant Dhoke (44), resident of Plot No. 488, Murlidhar Society, Omnagar, in her complaint told Koradi police that she returned home after duty around 8 pm on August 26, 2021. She was shocked to see all household goods scattered in the bedroom and gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.14 lakh stolen. The burglar had gained entry into her house by breaking open latch of the kitchen door.

After registering an offence, cops had started a probe. During patrolling, cops received information that the accused Sammet alias Pongya Santosh Dabhne (22), resident of Subhash Nagar, Sant Tukdojinagar Lane No. 2, had stolen the booty from Shobha’s house. Subsequently, cops arrested him from his house and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 1.07 lakh from his possession.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Krishna Shinde, PSI Israil Sharif, constables Subhash Dupare, Krishna Rokde, Rahul Kusrame, Dinesh Mahalle, Prakash Jadhav, Yugal Selokar under the guidance of DCP Zone 5 Manish Kalvaniya and ACP Roshan Pandit.