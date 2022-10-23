Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak

Virat Kohli was a loss of words after his match-winning knock at the MCG.

“It’s surreal; I have no words. I have no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words!” he tells Ravi Shastri as he is named man of the match.

“Hardik believed we could do it if we stayed till the end, he kept pushing me.”

Virat Kohli played one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup as he played an unbeaten knock of 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India were in trouble throughout the chase of 160, but Kohli first played an anchor role, and then he took on the mantle of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that helped India triumph over Pakistan.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

