Kohale blames lawyer Parmar for denial of BJP ticket from Nagpur South constituency for second term

Nagpur: The BJP leader Sudhakar Kohale has accused a lawyer for defaming him by planting false news reports and defamatory allegations that led to denial of party ticket in Assembly polls from Nagpur South constituency for the second term.

In a rejoinder of his complaint sent to Chairman, Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, Bombay High Court, Kohale stated that Adv Tarun Parmar, who is associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), intentionally planted two defamatory news reports on March 17, 2017 and May 26, 2017 and thus damaged his reputation. Due to the false news reports and allegations against him, his party BJP denied ticket for Assembly elections in 2019 from Nagpur South constituency for a second term. “I was also removed as President of BJP’s Nagpur unit,” Kohale said in his rejoinder of complaint.

“Since Parmar is well qualified and a lawyer and no court has punished him for the defamatory allegations against me published the false reports without any enquiry and proof while the matter is still sub-judice in the court. The lawyer was giving improper advice to his client. Due to the misconduct of the lawyer, I suffered mental stress unnecessarily,” Kohale said.

The BJP leader prayed to Chairman, Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, Bombay High Court to consider the rejoinder of his complaint on the abovementioned facts and subsequent event in the interest of justice.

When Nagpur Today tried to contact Adv Parmar for his version, his mobile phone number was found out of coverage.

