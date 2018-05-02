Know Your Police Station: Wathoda

Part 3: Wathoda Police Station

Nagpur: Established on June 22, 2019, by bifurcating the existing Nandanvan Police Stations, the Wathoda Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Anil Parashuram Taksande (a PSI of 1996 batch). Wathoda Police Station operates with 89 staff members along with 7 officials and a Police Inspector.

Wathoda Police Station comprises three bits i.e. Kharbi, Jijamata Nagar and Swaminarayan Mandir bit under its jurisdiction, besides, Symbiosis’s second largest campus in the city and 5000 flats of Pradan Mantri Aawas Yojna.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Anil Taksande discussed the various attempts undertaken by Wathoda police to bridge a gap between citizens and cops. Besides, daily nakabandi at fix points to curb mishaps in the area the PI Taksande said that he had already shared his numbers with citizens and advised them to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 9764001783 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected and it has helped him to avert many untoward incidents, he says.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Wathoda Police make sure to conduct door-to-door meetings twice a week to listen to the queries of the citizens. Apart from that we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance.

Besides, our special squad comprising women police officials focus on female related issues in the area. I’ve already shared my personal mobile number with the locals and have asked them to contact me in case of any emergency. This has helped us to avert many untoward incidents under Wathoda Police Station, says PI Anil Taksande.

Special nakabandis to curb mishaps:

Acknowledging the surge in road accidents under Wathoda Police Station jurisdiction, we came up with daily nakabandis during the peak hours to reduce speed of the vehicles. Except for traditional checkpoints at squares, we guard midway using barricades. The position of the nakabandi points are also on constant change. I’ve also instructed officials to not harass the motorist during the drive. This move has helped us a lot in curbing accidents, says PI Taksande.

Symbiosis College, Swaminarayan Mandir, PM Aawas Yojna flats under surveillance:

To maintain harmony and peace at 5000 flats of PM Aawas Yojna, and to avert any untoward incident at Swaminarayan Mandir, these two sites are on constant surveillance of Wathoda Police. We’ve also established a special police chowki at Swaminarayan Madir. Besides, I assure personal visits to PM Aawas Yojna flats and Symbiosis College to take a preview of the vicinity and to ensure safety of both residents and students respectively, the PI added.

Regular checks on repeated offenders:

To curb the irregularities under Wathoda Police Jurisdiction, the cops have prepaid the chart of top 20 criminals in the locality. Besides, cops on the regular basis keep checks on repeated offenders in a bid to control nuisance and at the same time to instill fear among them. Wathoda Police have sent two criminals to jail via MPDA. Four notorious goons have also been externed from Wathoda, to ensure safety of the locals, informed PI Anil Taksande. He has also warned anti-social elements of stern action if their acts by any means disrupted the harmony in the vicinity.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble