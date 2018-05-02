Know Your Police Station: Sonegaon

Part 12: Sonegaon Police Station

Nagpur: Established on June 25, 1965, the Sonegaon Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Dilip Dibhambar Sagar (a PSI of 1997 batch). Sonegaon Police Station operates with 75 staff members and 10 officials in the lavishing 4 acre area and has also bagged second rank in Smart Police Station survey conducted in 2017.

Sonegaon Police Station comprises area between Manish Nagar Railway Crossing to Jaitala Road (East-West) and Jaiprakash Nagar Chowk to SEZ-MIHAN, AIIMS (North-South) with a dense population of 2 lakh citizens. While Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport being the most sensitive spot; Sonegaon Police jurisdiction also includes CRPF Camp, Airforce Base Camp, MIHAN and AIIMS Hospital. Besides, five metro stations, Hotel Pride and Hotel Airport Centre Point, 5 km of National Highway 7 passes through Sonegaon Police Station.

Sonegaon Police Station comprises two beats i.e. Sahakar Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal — NCP Manish Paleriya — 9822182735) and Pawan Bhoomi Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal — NCP Kamlakar Hazare — 7720073100). PSI Tulsiram alias Ajay Dhakulkar (Mob: 9922995362) leads D.B. Squad under Sonegaon Police jurisdiction.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Dlip Sagar discussed how Sonegaon cops have undertaken several preventive measures to curb growing menace of housebreaking in the vicinity. Besides, keeping regular checks on numerous hotels, Sonegaon cops maintained strict vigil in the area to avoid any mishaps. I myself ensure personal interactions with locals and corporators to bridge the gap between cops and locals in a bid to maintain law and order, said PI Sagar

PI Dilip Sagar has also advised citizens to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 9552664300 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures. Besides, locals can anytime dial Sonegaon cops on 0712-22841100, he said.

Precautions are best preventive measures: PI Sagar

Sonegaon Police has comparatively low cases body offences here. Though, housebreakings are the matter of concerns, said PI Sagar and has urged citizens to install CCTVs at home, as precautions are best preventive measures. This has already proved pivotal in solving cases, he added.

Special monitoring on senior citizens who stay alone:

“Sonegaon Police Station has significant numbers of senior citizens who stay alone as their wards are working or completing their higher studies abroad. To ensure their safety, I’ve appointed a special squad to monitor them. We’ve also formed a Whaatapp group where they can share their grievances. Our staff is constantly in touch with them and even helped them a lot during the lockdown period. I’ve even shared my personal mobile number with them to contact me in any case of emergency,” said PI Sagar.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Sonegaon Police make sure to interact with citizens while on patrolling duty to acknowledge the queries of the citizens. Apart from that we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance.

Sonegaon Lake under surveillance to curb suicides:

“In a bid to reduce the rise in numbers of suicide at the Sonegaon Lake, we have raised our surveillance around the premises. Though, owing to lockdown many avoid to throng spot, however, our officials patrol the lake premises during the day. The same observation is followed by the Beat Marshals and other officials during the night. We’ve kept remote contacts with local shopkeepers and vendors who would inform us if any suspicious person found setting alone near the lake premises for too long. Acting swiftly on the inputs, Sonegaon officials rush to spot and provide counseling. We’ve also written to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to provide the necessary infrastructure near the lake premises,” said PI Sagar.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble



