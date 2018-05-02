Know Your Police Station: Rana Pratap Nagar

Part 22: Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station

Nagpur: Established in 1992 by bifurcating Sonegaon Police Station, the Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Dinkar Aasaram Thosre (a PSI of 1992 batch). Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station operates with 93 staff members and 13 officials.

Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station comprises the area between Narendra Nagar Under Bridge – Hingna T-point (E-W) and Mate Square – Khamla (N-S) with a dense population of 2.5 lakh under its 6-km wide jurisdiction. With Tukdoji Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Kamgar Nagar being sensitive area.

VIPs like Nitin Gadkari, Vikas Thakre, Sameer Meghe, Rajendra Mulak, Subodh Mohite besides, retired bureaucrats and several other government officials live under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station comprises three beats : Khamla Beat (Beat Marshal – NPC Devendra Sharma – mobile: 9765932094), Subhash Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal – NPC Shrikrishn – mobile: 9923062576) and Rana Pratap Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal – NPC Vinod Banarkar – mobile: 9923385450). PSI Vasant Pawar (mobile: 7276549317) leads DB Squad of Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Dinkar Thosre discussed how Rana Pratap Nagar Police have undertaken several preventive measures to curb nuisance in the vicinity. PI Thosre has amplified preventive actions against notorious criminals in the area following the directives of Commissioner of Police (CP), Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Noorul Hasan. The move has proved pivotal as since PI Dinkar Thosre’s took his charge in December 2020, not a single case of murder has been reported under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station till date.

In bid to bridge the gap between cops and the society, PI Dinkar Thosre has already shared his personal mobile number – 9049300100 — with the locals and has advised them to directly call him in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures. Anyone can also reach out to Rana Pratap Nagar Police on their landline number: 0712-222688 he added.

Preventive actions to curb irregularities in the area:

“In a bid to enforce strict law and order situation under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station jurisdiction cops have launched organized crackdown against record criminals, illegal liquor and gambling businesses in the area under the supervision of CP Amitesh Kumar and DCP Noorul Hasan. Rana Pratap Nagar cops have slapped two MPDAs and proposals of externing five goons are under pipeline, to ensure safety of residents, PI Thosre said. “Rana Pratap Nagar Police have initiated over 200 preventative actions against record criminals,” PI Dinkar Thosre mentioned.

Significance of Local Interactions:

“Apart from Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievances, Rana Pratap Nagar cops make sure to interact with citizens, local corporators, social workers and business owners to acknowledge their queries. Apart from that Rana Pratap Nagar cops have created several WhatsApp groups to address the grievances of citizens at earliest,” said PI Amol Deshmukh.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region, etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble