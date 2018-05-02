Know Your Police Station: Pachpaoli

Part 9: Pachpaoli Police Station

Nagpur: Established in 1925, Pachpaoli Police Station is one of the oldest and most sensitive areas of Nagpur City and currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Kishor Durwas Nagrale (a PSI of 1996 batch).

Pachpaoli Police Station operates with 139 staff members along with 10 officials. Pachpaoli Police Station comprises four bits – Teka Naka, Rani Durgawati, Naik Talav and Lashkaribagh bit under its 9.4 sq-m wide jurisdiction. With Bangladesh, Naik Talav, Lashkaribagh, Teka Naka, Naya Talav, Rani Durgawati Chowk, and others being the sensitive points.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Kishor Nagrale discussed how Pachpaoli cops have undertaken several preventive measures to curb irregularities in the area. Riddled with several sensitive points and intolerant people, even a minor dispute could lead to major tragedy here, hence constant policing is essential emphasized, PI Nagrale.

PI Kirshor Nagrale has already shared his personal mobile number – 9823145947 — with the locals and has advised them to directly call him in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures.

Preventive action against anti-social elements:

The numbers of body offenses are significantly high here under Pachpaoli Police Station compare to any other police jurisdiction. To curb this rampant crisis, Pachpaoli Police have launched an organized crackdown against hardcore criminals, illegal liquor, and gambling businesses in the area. We’ve scanned old records of notorious criminals under the area and 51 actions under 71 CrPc 151/1 and 33 actions under 110CrPc total of 54 accused were sent to jail informed PI Nagrale and added, “Last year four goons were externed while one criminal was sent to jail under MPDA and more such preventive actions are under pipeline for this year,” he said.

Significance of Local Interactions:

“Apart from Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance, Pachpaoli Police make sure to interact with citizens, local corporators, and business owners to acknowledge their queries. Owing to the dense population area, petty arguments often prove fetal under Pachpaoli Police jurisdiction; hence I’ve advised our officials to pay special attention to the NC-offences. Besides, I’ve personally shared my mobile number with senior citizens of the area to hear their grievance” says PI Nagrale

Regular checks on repeated offenders:

To curb the irregularities under Pachpaoli Police Jurisdiction, the cops have prepaid the chart of notorious criminals in the locality, who are on constant watch. Besides, cops on the regular basis keep checks on repeated offenders in a bid to control nuisance and at the same time to instill fear among them. PI Kirshor Nagrale has also warned anti-social elements of stern action if their acts by any means disrupted the harmony of the society.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble






