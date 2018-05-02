Know Your Police Station: Nagpur Cyber

Part 14: Cyber Police Station

Nagpur: In today’s techno-savvy environment, the world has became digitally sophisticated and so are the crimes. With time, the Internet World became more transactional with e-business, e-commerce, e-governance etc and hence breeding cyber crimes. Thus, to keep strict vigil, in a bid to curb such incidents and at the same time to spread awareness among citizens; Nagpur Cyber Police Station was established on August 6, 2020.

Nagpur Cyber Police Station, operated on the fourth floor of Administrative Building No. 1, Civil Lines, is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Dr. Ashok Shravan Bagul (a PSI of 1989 batch), who is also the nodal officer of cyber offences in Nagpur city. The Cyber Police Station operates with staff of 25 including 10 officials. Nagpur Cyber Police covers entire jurisdiction of Nagpur City Police. One can report cyber crime by directly approaching their respective Police Station, by visiting Cyber Police Station.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior PI Ashok Bagul discussed growing menace of cyber crime. He has stressed on spreading awareness about the flourishing incidents of cyber crime as “Awareness is best prevention,” says Ashok Bagul and in the process, Nagpur Cyber Police has conducted sum of 125 webinars till date, he added. Anyone can contact Sr PI Ashok Bagul on his phone 9823964618.

While Online Banking Fraud — where miscreants will pose as your bank officials and try to derive your credentials, PIN, OTO on various pretexts — is the most common offence when it comes to cyber crime, Sextortion — a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favours, or money — is the most treading crime these days.

Besides, Job Fraud, OLX Fraud, Social Media Fraud, Sympathy Fraud, Identity Theft, Mobile Applications Fraud, Cyber Terrorism, Hacking, Data Theft, Phishing (It involves sending fraudulent emails sending customers to a fake website that looks like their bank’s), Vishing (This term comes from the combination of two words: voice and phishing. It refers to the type of threat that involves a fraudulent phone call using information previously obtained online), Smishing (Just as phone calls are a means to try to trick customers, so are messages on WhatsApp or text messages), Child Porn, Online Gambling, Illegal Trade, Software Piracy etc are the key offences.

Awareness is best prevention: Sr PI Ashok Bagul

“Significant amount of cyber crimes are attributed to human errors. Social engineering is a current favourite tactic among cyber criminals. The accused use psychological manipulation to convince victims to willingly or unwittingly surrender their private data which is then subverted for nefarious purposes. Hence, awareness is the best preventive measures when it comes to cyber crimes,” says Dr. Bagul.

Cyber Cops returned cash ₹1.90 crore, recovered mobiles worth ₹32 lakh within a year

“Cracking down on cyber criminals, the Nagpur Cyber Police has returned sum of ₹1.90 crore to various victims who fell prey to online fraud. Besides, Cyber cops also recovered 115 mobile phones collectively of ₹32 lakh within a year. Nagpur Cyber officials also nabbed notorious Nigerian Gang involved in cyber crimes and also detected 30 cases related to child pornography,” Dr. Bagul mentioned.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble



