Know Your Police Station: Kapil Nagar

Part 21: Kapil Nagar Police Station

Nagpur: Established on June 26, 2019 the Kapil Nagar Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Amol Aabasaheb Deshmukh (a PSI of 2006 batch). Kapil Nagar Police Station operates with 86 staff members and 10 officials.

Kapil Nagar Police Station comprises the area between Mohammad Ali Petrol Pump – Tathagat Sqaure (E-W) and Outer Ring Road- Kamptee road (N-S) with a dense population of 2 lakh under its 12-km wide jurisdiction. With Angulimal Nagar, MHADA colony, Kamgarnagar, Jagdamba Nagar being sensitive area. Uppalwadi north Nagpur’s prominent industrial area also falls under Kapil Nagar Police’s jurisdiction.

Kapil Nagar Police Station comprises four beats: Shende Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal – NPC Jaishil Nandeshwar – mobile: 9049800752), Samta Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal – NPC Prem Laal – mobile: 9764871282), Kamgar Nagar Beat ( Beat Marshal – NPC Shehzad – mobile: 9823309479) and Khasala Beat (NPC Bhimrao Sontakke – mobile: 7219552302). PSI Bharat Jadhav (Mobile No: 9765860359) leads DB Squad of Kapil Nagar Police.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Amol Deshmukh discussed how Kapil Nagar cops have undertaken several preventive measures to curb illegal hooch dens in the area, which were the main reason behind nuisance in the vicinity. PI Deshmukh has amplified preventive actions against notorious criminals in the area following the directives of Commissioner of Police (CP), Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Neelotpal.

In bid to bridge the gap between cops and the society, PI Amol Deshmukh has already shared his personal mobile number – 9923103152 — with the locals and has advised them to directly call him in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures. Anyone can also reach out to Kapil Nagar Police on their landline number: 0710-2971652 he added.

Significance of Local Interactions:

“Apart from Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievances, Kapil Nagar cops make sure to interact with citizens, local corporators, social workers and business owners to acknowledge their queries. Apart from that Kapil Nagar cops have created several WhatsApp groups to address the grievances of citizens at earliest,” said PI Amol Deshmukh.

Preventive actions to curb irregularities in the area:

“Owing to flourishing incidents of theft in the area, Kapil Nagar Police have launched organized crackdown against record criminals, illegal liquor and gambling businesses in the area under the supervision of CP Amitesh Kumar and DCP Neelotpal. Kapil Nagar cops have slapped three MPDAs and proposals of externing four goons are under pipeline, in bid to ensure safety of residents, PI Deshmukh said.

Parents should monitor their ward during online classes:

“Owing to online classes, children have become more vulnerable to fall for to cyber crime. To curb such incidents, I would like to urge parents to monitor their ward during online classes. Apart from that I want to appeal citizens to install an additional CCTV camera facing towards road, as City Operating Centre (COC) cameras are only covering main roads in the area,” said PI Amol Deshmukh.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble