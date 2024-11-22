Know Your Nagpur Counting Center for November 23 Vote Count

Advertisement





As Nagpur prepares for the crucial vote counting on November 23 (Saturday), the district administration has designated 12 counting centers for its 12 Legislative Assembly constituencies. Here’s the complete list of centers to help you locate yours:

Nagpur (South-West): Samudayik Bhavan (Community Hall), Ajni, Central Railway

Nagpur (South): Sanskruti Bachat Bhavan, Opposite Hotel Hardev, Sitabuldi

Nagpur (East): Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Square

Nagpur (Central): ZP School (Ex Govt), Katol Road

Nagpur (West): St. Francis De Sales College, Seminary Hills

Nagpur (North) (SC): St. Ursula School & Junior College, Civil Lines

Katol: Administrative Building, Ground Floor, Tahsil Office, Katol

Saoner: Government Industrial Training Institute, Saoner

Hingna: Tahsil Office, Hingna

Umred (SC): Nutan Adarsh Arts, Commerce & Smt. M H Vegad Science College, Umred

Kamptee: Government Industrial Training Institute, Kamptee

Ramtek: Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Parsoda, Ramtek The administration has ensured these centers are well-prepared to facilitate a smooth counting process. Candidates and voters are advised to familiarize themselves with the locations to avoid confusion on the big day.

