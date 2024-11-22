Know Your Nagpur Counting Center for November 23 Vote Count

Advertisement
As Nagpur prepares for the crucial vote counting on November 23 (Saturday), the district administration has designated 12 counting centers for its 12 Legislative Assembly constituencies. Here’s the complete list of centers to help you locate yours:
- Nagpur (South-West): Samudayik Bhavan (Community Hall), Ajni, Central Railway
- Nagpur (South): Sanskruti Bachat Bhavan, Opposite Hotel Hardev, Sitabuldi
- Nagpur (East): Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Square
- Nagpur (Central): ZP School (Ex Govt), Katol Road
- Nagpur (West): St. Francis De Sales College, Seminary Hills
- Nagpur (North) (SC): St. Ursula School & Junior College, Civil Lines
- Katol: Administrative Building, Ground Floor, Tahsil Office, Katol
- Saoner: Government Industrial Training Institute, Saoner
- Hingna: Tahsil Office, Hingna
- Umred (SC): Nutan Adarsh Arts, Commerce & Smt. M H Vegad Science College, Umred
- Kamptee: Government Industrial Training Institute, Kamptee
- Ramtek: Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Parsoda, Ramtek
The administration has ensured these centers are well-prepared to facilitate a smooth counting process. Candidates and voters are advised to familiarize themselves with the locations to avoid confusion on the big day.
Stay tuned for live updates and results on November 23!