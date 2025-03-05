Know Why Trump Criticized India and Praised Pakistan in His Congress Address

Advertisement



Washington, D.C – Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first address to a joint session of Congress, took a strong stance on global trade and security, targeting India over “unfair” tariffs while expressing gratitude to Pakistan for aiding in the capture of an ISIS-K terrorist.

Trump criticized India’s trade policies, grouping the country with others like South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and China, and announced the implementation of reciprocal tariffs starting April 2. “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them… If they impose non-monetary tariffs, we will respond with non-monetary barriers,” he stated.

Gold Rate Wednesday 05 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,700 /- Gold 22 KT 80,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

At the same time, Trump praised Pakistan for assisting in the capture of the mastermind behind the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, which killed 13 American soldiers. Calling it a “momentous day,” he assured Gold Star families that justice would be served.

Trump’s speech highlighted his firm stance on economic policies with India while recognizing Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism efforts.