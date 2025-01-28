KKM: Nagpur’s Nilesh Jogi declared ‘Khasdar Shri’ in body building contest

Nagpur: Nilesh Jogi of Nagpur claimed the ‘Khasdar Shri’ title in the Vidarbha-level Body Building Competition under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav held at Futala Lake the other day. Nilesh Jogi, who performed best in the above 85 kgs weight category and won the ‘Champion of Champions’ title.

Umesh Bhakere from Akola finished runners-up. Ravindra Thackeray from Nagpur won the third position in the above 85 kg weight category. The competition was held in eight weight categories, namely 55kgs, 60kgs, 65kgs, 70kgs, 75kgs, 80kgs, 85kgs and above 85 kgs.

In the 85 kg weight category, Umesh Bhakere from Akola won the title, Buldhana’s Mohammad Tanveer finished second and Nagpur’s Gulshan Singh Sidhu came third. In the 80 kg weight category, Sohail Sheikh from Akola won the crown. He was followed by Akshay Prajapati from Nagpur and Shubham Yadav from Akola.

The winners were awarded by Maharashtra State Wrestling Association President Ramdas Tadas. Joint Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli. Former MLA Vikas Kumbhare, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Neeraj Dontulwar, Satish Wade, Vishal Lokhande and others were present on the occasion. Dinesh Chavare, Pritam Patil, Tikku Shinde, Avinash Lokhande, and Abhishek Kuriyamwar performed their duties as judges for the competition.

Irshad, Dipti emerge arom champions

World carrom champion Irshad Ahmed and Dipti Batho emerged champions in men and women’s category respectively as it was curtains on the KKM carrom event. Fouth seed Ahmed defeated third seed Gurucharan Tambe 22-21, 25-5 to claim the title.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Irshad defeated top-seeded Nilesh Jambhulkar of RCA 23-9, 25-7 while Tambe beat second seeded Nikhil Lokhande of VBS 25-2, 25-12 to accept Irshad’s challenge. In the women’s singles competition, Rai Club’s Deepti Batho defeated club-mate Dimple Parate 12-22, 25-15, 21-10 to win the title. In the semi-finals, Deepti Batho defeated Rai Club’s Pournima Parate 18-1, 25-1 and Dimple Parate defeated Rai Club’s Anjali Prajapati 20-18, 4-21, 18- 7 to enter the final.

In the veterans singles final, Feroz Khan from Akola defeated Ejaz Khan 25-20, 15-19, 18-12 to win the title. In the semi-finals, Khan defeated Nishikant Meshram from NKM 25-13, 25-18 and Ejaz defeated Moin Akhtar from Star Kamptee 19-10, 17-25, 22-13 to enter the final. The winners were awarded trophies at the hands of former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari.

Devang, Sachi win gold medals in cross country race

Devang Hirudkar and Sachi Mate won gold medals in the 12- year-old age group in the Kids Cross Country Competition held at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Monday morning. A 1200-metre cross-country race was held for boys and girls.

In the boys’ category, Devang Hirudkar of Keshav Nagar School won the gold medal by completing the race in 5.08.24 seconds. Veer Bhoskar of Gurukul Academy, Umred won the silver medal with a time of 5.15.54 seconds and Pratham Gaidhane of Shaurya Academy won the bronze medal (5.18.12 seconds).

In the girls section, Sachi Mate of Khel Foundation won first place by completing the distance in 5.35.98 seconds. Osa Sheikh of Radiance School came second in 5.36.38 seconds while Janvi Kharabhe of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal finished third in 5.36.84 seconds. Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Archit Chandak, Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur Secretary Paritosh Pramanik, senior journalist Dr Ram Thakur, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Co-Convenor Dr Padmakar Charmode, Sachin Deshmukh, Ashfaque Sheikh, Neeraj Dontulwar and others were present.