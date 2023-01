KKM-5: Eklavya, Maratha Lancers win Kabaddi titles

Nagpur: In the final match of the kabaddi tournament in the ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur, in the senior men’s group, Eklavya Krida Mandal Nagpur team beat Om Amar Krida Mandal Nagpur team by 9 points and in the senior women’s group, Maratha Lancers Mahal, Nagpur team beat Ravindra Krida Mandal, Umred team by one point and won the title.

In the junior girls category, Sai Sports Club Katol defeated Maratha Lancers Mahal Nagpur by 36 points and in boys, Tarun Subhash Krida Mandal, Sonegaon Bori team defeated Sairam Krida Mandal, Ramtek team by 4 points.

In the sub-junior category, Renuka Krida Mandal, Ajni girls beat Sai Sports Club, Katol by 14 points, while in boys, Seven Star Krida Mandal from Kamptee won by 13 points defeating Kamptee’s own Nagsen Krida Mandal.

Winners, runners-up and third place teams of the competition were presented with trophy and cash prizes by dignitaries at Divisional Sports Complex Mankapur. MLC Praveen Datke, former Mayor Sandeep Joshi, Organizer of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, Madan Ratan, Convenor of the competition Dr. Vivek Avasare, Coordinator Vinay Kadu, Anil Ghughule, Raju Vaidya, Pradeep Selokar and others . were prominently present.

Final Round Results

Senior men

Eklavya Krida Mandal, Nagpur (47) beat Om Amar Krida Mandal, Nagpur (38)

Man of the Series – Abhishek Nimbalkar (Om Amar Krida Mandal, Nagpur)

Best Raider – Shashank Wankhede (Eklavya Krida Mandal, Nagpur)

Best Catcher – Harsh Deshpande (Om Amar Krida Mandal, Nagpur)

Senior women

Maratha Lancers Mahal, Nagpur (42) beat Ravindra Krida Mandal, Umred (41)

Man of the Series – Sakshi Trivedi (Maratha Lancers Mahal, Nagpur)

Best Raider – Harsha Khadse (Ravindra Krida Mandal, Umred)

Best Catcher – Amisha Wagh (Maratha Lancers Mahal, Nagpur)

Junior girls

Sai Sports Club Katol (51) beat Maratha Lancers Mahal Nagpur (15)

Man of the Series – Tannu Thakre (Sai Sports)

Best Raider – Kshitija Sakharkar (Maratha Lancers)

Best Catcher – Muskan Lokhande (Sai Sports)

Boys

Tarun Subhash Krida Mandal, Sonegaon Bori (35) beat Sairam Krida Mandal, Ramtek (31)

Man of the Series – Sandeep Dhurve (Tarun Subhash Krida Mandal, Sonegaon Bori)

Best Raider – Sonu Dhurve (Tarun Subhash Krida Mandal, Sonegaon Bori)

Best Catcher – Vishal Gadekar (Sairam Krida Mandal, Ramtek)

Sub Junior Girls

Renuka Krida Mandal, Ajni (65) beat Sai Sports Club, Katol (51)

Man of the Series – Aarti Vaidya (Renuka, Ajni)

Best Raider – Khushi Savarkar (Sai Sports Club)

Best Catcher – Sakshi Jhalke (Renuka, Ajni)

Boys

Seven Star, Kamptee (54) beat Nagsen, Kamptee (41)

Man of the Series – Ayush Mahen (Seven Star, Kamptee)

Best Raider – Sachin Khot (Nagsen, Kamptee)

Best Catcher – Nishad Somkunwar (Seven Star, Kamptee)

