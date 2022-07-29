Advertisement

Kapai Institute of Skill Development (KISD) in association with Kingsway Institute of Health Sciences (KIHS) have launched following Certificate Courses which are approved by Maharashtra State Board of Skill, Vocational Education and Training (MSBSDE), Govt of Maharashtra,

These courses are meant to provide intense hands-on training and impart skills that shall provide individuals placement opportunities as well as make them capable to earn on their own by getting self-employed.

The courses are unique and are designed to be operated so as to make them interesting and culminating into desired skill sets. All the courses shall be handled by industry experts covering both Theory and Practical emphasizing customised needs of the participants.

Multiple tie-ups, collaborations are already in place to make good learning happen. Some of them are Kingsway Hospitals, Arneja Hospital, Midas Hospital, Suretech Hospital, Asian Kidney Hospital, Many Architectural firms such as RituChanekar Associates, H R Malani and Associates, N Z Associates, R A Associates, Design Mantra, Origin Designs, Natasha A Kapaietc., Some Reputed Hotels like Hotel centre Point, Tuli Imperial, etc. have joined hands.

The courses are designed keeping an eye on holistic development with beyond curriculum Addons like Communication skills, Personality Development, Computing fundamentals, Professional Ethics and self-conduction in business.

Solid infrastructure with amenities such as green and serene campus, sports / canteen facilities, dedicated staff, flexible timings, robust system with scientific monitoring are some of the state-of-the-art features in the skill development arena in Central India.

The Courses are scheduled to commence in the Month of August’2022. Aspiring candidates are requested to contact us between 8.30 am – 6 pm (Monday to Saturday) at Kapai Institute of Skill Development, Jingle Bells Kindergarten Campus, Vidya Nagar, Koradi Road, Nagpur

