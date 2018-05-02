Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Kidnapped youth from Hudkeshwar found dead in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The body of a 20-year-old man who was kidnapped earlier was found from Dundha Maruti area near Besa in Nagpur on Sunday evening, police said.

    A Hudkeshwar police station official said Ajni resident Sunny Jangid was killed on suspicion that one of his relatives had helped a girl file a rape case against a history-sheeter.

    “He was kidnapped and killed by four people associated with this history-sheeter on Saturday. Two of them have been identified as Prashil Jadhav and Lalit Revatkar. Jadhav and Sunny, who were into motorcycle thefts, have previous enmity as well. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” he added.

