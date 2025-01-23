Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Maratha Lancers win triple crowns in kabaddi

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maratha Lancers kabaddi teams annexed triple titles during the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur. The teams claimed the titles in sub-junior boys and junior boys and senior women’s categories of the Vidarbha-level kabaddi tournament at the indoor stadium of Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

In the sub-junior boys’ final, Maratha Lancers, Mahal, defeated Vidyarthi Yuvak Old Subhedar Layout 45-44 to win the title. In the sub-junior girls’ summit clash Vikrant Sporting Nagpur defeated Renuka Krida Mandal Ajni 48-19.

In the junior boys section, Maratha Lancers, Dharampeth, defeated their Katol counterpart 32-30 to lift the trophy. In the girls’ title clash, Sai Sporting Katol defeated Vikrant Sporting 39-13. In the senior men’s final, Gondwana Krida Mandal Sadak Arjuni defeated Maratha Lancers Mahal 33-25. In senior women’s, Maratha Lancers Mahal defeated City Police 40-34.

Mohod, Mahajan emerge ‘Champion of Champions’ in shooting

Krishna Mohod and Rajat Mahajan emerged as ‘Champion of Champions’ in the rifle shooting competition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav held at Sambhaji Park in Chhatrapati Nagar.

In the rifle category, Krishna Mohd defeated Krishna Shelke to become the champion. In the pistol category, Rajat Mahajan defeated Mohammad Athar to win the title. In the air rifle girls category, Samiksha Narsingwar emerged winner while Kanak Jaiswal had to settle for the runners-up position. Dharani Dorhada finished in third position.

In the air pistol men’s category, Mohammad Athar finished at the top, Adnan Ali second and Shashank Kedwatkar at third position. In the women’s category, Pramesha Zade, Anisha Raut and Pushpalata Manushma took first three spots.

DKM teams enter basketball final

Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) boys and girls teams entered the final in the basketball tournament organised during ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Wednesday.

In the girls semis, DKM ‘A’ defeated Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) 63-39. The quarter-wise score was 17-8, 20-9, 14-12, 10-10. Thanks to Meehira Dhote who single handedly scored 27 points for the winners. She was ably supported by Nidhi Chandak who contributed 12. For SNG, the efforts of Arya Dagwar went in vain.

In another semi-final, NBYS got the better of NASA 47-25.

In the boys category, DKM ‘A’ recorded a 64-54 victory over Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal (HKM). Om Raut (26) and Neil Dhargawe (18) displayed match winning performances for DKM.

For HKM, Sahil Dube scored 12 points. In the second semi-final, NBYS got the better of NASA 45-43 in a close encounter.