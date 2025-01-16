Khasdar Krida Mahotsav : Dara Sngh is ‘Champion of Champions’

Advertisement













Nagpur: Dara Singh Handa retained his title by becoming ‘Champion of Champions’ in the Arm Wrestling competition of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Wednesday. Dara Singh, who had also won the title last year, made it two-in-two years at the Sakkardara Lake area.

In men’s 100 kg weight category, Dara Singh was followed by Anirudh Patil and Shashikant Sonule. In the above 100 kg weight category, Ayush Sharma, who was the runner-up last year, won the top prize. Last year’s winner Aryan Gangotri had to settle for second place. Akshad Murkute finished at third place. Himanshi Taywade became the champion in the women’s 60 kg weight category. Latika Irle and Nidhi Bhise had to settle for second and third place respectively.

Gold Rate Thursday 16 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,000 /- Gold 22 KT 73,500 /- Silver / Kg 92,100 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Pranay, Mitali run to 1500m glory

Pranay Mahule and Mitali Bhoyar emerged as the fastest runners in the 1500 metresrace among men and women in the athletics competition at the synthetic track of Divisional Sports Complex Mankapur .

In the men’s category, Mahule of Arts Commerce Night College won the gold medal by completing the distance in 4:08.11s. Samit Tong of Track Star Athletics Club fought hard and won the silver medal by recording a time of 4:08.48s while Gaurav Khodatkar of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal won the bronze medal in 4:11.00s.

In the women’s section, Mitali Bhoyar of Track Star Athletics Club won the gold medal by completing 1500 metres distance in 5:24.26s. She was followed by Anjali Madavi of Khel Foundation at second spot (5:24.82s) and Prachi Pickalmunde of Veer National Sports Academy (5:51.08s).

Maratha Lancers teams dominate in kabaddi, enter quarter-finals

Maratha Lancers teams from Katol, Dharampeth, Wanadongri and Mahal dominated the day with wins over their respective rivals in the Vidarbha-level kabaddi competition and made it to the quarter-finals at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

In other matches in the men’s group, Om Krida Mandal Nagpur,Vikrant Sporting Club Nagpur, Savitribai Phule Nagpur, Gondwana Sporting Club Sadak Arjuni, Tarun Subhash Sonegaon Bori, Shakti Gym Umred and Sai Sporting Katol also entered the quarter-finals by defeating their rivals. Maratha Lancers Katol defeated Keshari Krida Mandal Kalmeshwar 26-06.

The Dharampeth branch beat Shiv Garjana Ramtek 42- 28 and Wanadongari branch beat Mathrubhumi Krida Mandal Umred 40-29. Similarly, the Mahal based side beat Suvarna Bharat Krida Mandal Khaparkheda 37-11 to make it to last eight. In the women’s section, Shri Gajanan Krida Mandal Chakradhar Nagar defeated the Keshari Krida Mandal Kalmeshwar 37-20, Jai Sewalal Devthana defeated Vidyarthi Yuvak Old Subhedar 30-07, Ravindra Krida Mandal Umred ousted Vikrant Sporting Club Nagpur 40-30 and City Police Nagpur defeated Maratha Lancers, Wanadongri 45-17.

DKM-A, Spartan, NASA, HKM girls enter badminton QF

Host Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM-A), Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA), Spartan Academy and Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal (HKM) girls teams won all their league round games to qualify for the quarterfinals of the subjunior basketball tournament of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Wednesday.

While DKM-A, NASA, Spartan and HKM emerged as the pool toppers of their respective groups, teams from Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM), Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG), Phoenix and United Basketball Academy (UBA) finished second to complete the quarterfinal line-up. At the Shankar Nagar courts, hosts DKM-A defeated UBA 45- 8 to win their last league game in style. For the winners, Sara Gulalkari (13), Netra Damke (12) and Swarnika Gat (10) played well.

At the Surendra Nagar courts, hosts NASA outclassed Sanskar Krida Mandal (SKM) 22-9 with Kasturi Sathawane emerging as the top scorer for the home team with as many as 20 points. In an exciting game, HKM got the better of Phoenix 35-20. For the winners, Indrayani Mule (20) emerged as the top scorer.

RESULTS: GIRLS: UBA (Mahi Saudagar 10) bt PBG (Divya Yadav 2) 17-8 (8-2, 3-2, 2-2, 4- 0); GKM (Sanskruti Chinchalkar 8) bt DKM-B 18-0 (12-0, 2-0, 2- 0, 2-0); DKM-A (Sara Gulalkari 13, Netra Damke 12, Swarnika Gat 10) bt UBA (Mahi Saudagar 4) 45-8 (12-4, 7-0, 12-0, 14-2); NASA (Kasturi Sathawane 20) bt SKM (D Khaire 6) 22-9 (8-1, 12-0, 0-0, 2-8); Spartan (Aarya Wdekar 10) bt PLSC 26-4 (12-1, 8-2, 2-0, 4-1); HKM (Indrayani Mule 20) bt Phoenix (Swara K 7) 35-20 (15-6, 11-6, 4-4, 5-4).

BOYS (PQF): Phoenix-A (Divyansh Suryawanshi 16) bt SKM 34-3 (20-2, 6-0, 4-0, 4-1); BOYS (League Round): DKM-A (Siddhesh Phulwadhawa 10) bt PLSC-A (Soham Deshpande 4) 19-9 (6-2, 4-0, 3-7, 6-0); GKM (Nikunj Dhawad 11) bt PKM (Soham Gandhare 15) 29-28 (0- 8, 18-2, 3-7, 8-11).