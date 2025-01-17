Khasdar Krida Mahotsav -7: Thakkar twins win tennis titles

Advertisement













Nagpur: Siblings, Tiaan and Tiaana Thakkar were the talk of the town as the twins won Under-10 boys and girls titles respectively on the concluding day of the tennis event of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav -7.

In the U-10 boys final, Tiaan emerged winner while Kabir Panchmatia ended up runners-up. In U-10 girls, Tiaana took the crown while Diha Sahare finished second. In the men’s singles, Sunil Kumar from Air Force Vayusena took the title defeating Achintya Verma 6-0, 6-0.

Results: U14 Boys: Winner: Pranav Gaikwad, Runners-up: Ansh Patel. Girls: Winner: Surmayee Satahe, Runners-up: Sharvari Shrirame; U16 Boys: Winner: Shivraj Bhosale, Runners-up: Akshat Dakshindas; Girls: Winner: Mishka Tayade, Runners-up: Surmayee Sathe. Mixed Doubles: Winner:Tejal Pal-Sejal Bhutada, Runners-up: Raj Bagdai-Achintya Verma.

Double delight for Nehal Gosavi in badminton

Nehal Gosavi claimed the women’s singles and women’s doubles titles in the badminton event at Subhedar Hall. In the men’s final, Gadewar, defeated Jeeva Pillai 21-12, 21- 17 while in women’s section, Nehal ousted Krisha Soni 21-16, 21-12.

In women’s doubles, Nehal partnered with Pinak Rokde to beat Aditi Sadhankar and Sophia Simon 21-17, 22-20.

Other finals: MD: Dipanshu Shukla and Nabeel Ahmed bt Chunharmeet Sokhi and Rohan Singh 21-13, 21-13. XD: Rutva Sajwan and Shourya Madavi Nabeel Ahmed and Nehal Gosavi, 15-21, 21-17, 21-17.