Nagpur: In a significant administrative shift, the Maharashtra Home Department has issued an official order transferring Khaparkheda Police Station from the Rural Police to the Nagpur City Police jurisdiction. The decision, announced on Monday, aims to eliminate long-standing jurisdictional confusion and improve coordination in policing operations.

Why the Change?

Khaparkheda and its neighboring area Koradi both house major power plants and a high-density population of workers, many of whom live along the border of the two regions. Previously, Khaparkheda fell under Rural Police, while Koradi came under City Police, creating complications during investigations, especially when crimes occurred near the shared boundary.

“This shift will help remove the delays and confusion during criminal investigations and arrests. Better clarity in jurisdiction will lead to more efficient policing,” a senior police official stated.

City Police to Get a New Zone – Zone 6

This change is also a part of a broader plan to reorganize Nagpur City Police into six zones, to handle the increasing law and order demands of the city’s growing population.

According to sources, the proposed Zone 6 will include:

Khaparkheda

Koradi

Jaripatka

Kapilnagar

The northern belt of Nagpur has witnessed rapid urbanization, and the formation of a new zone is expected to boost police presence, improve response times, and enhance community policing.

What Changes at Khaparkheda PS?

The Khaparkheda Police Station currently has 56 sanctioned posts. All officers will now function under the direct control of Nagpur City Police, aligning operations and resources with urban policing standards.