Meghna Gulzar screened her new film Sam Bahadur for friends and colleagues in the film industry in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif cheers for husband Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky plays India’s most famous military hero, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Meghna feels there’s no doubt that he will deliver.

Vicky’s proud parents Veena and Sham Kaushal, and brother Sunny.

Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo Manekshaw, the field marshal’s wife.

Fatima Sana Shaikh joins the many actors who have played Indira Gandhi.