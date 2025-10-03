Katol Road Durga Puja 2025 Concludes with Grandeur and Devotion

The 65th year of the Katol Road Sarbajanin Durga Puja concluded in Nagpur with an outpouring of devotion, cultural splendour and a profound sense of community. Thousands of devotees thronged the resplendently decorated pandal to seek the blessings of Maa Durga and to partake in what has become one of Nagpur’s most iconic festive gatherings.

Leadership and Organisation

The Puja this year was guided by a dedicated leadership team whose tireless efforts ensured seamless organisation and inclusive participation:

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Mr. Vijay Ramani – President, Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee

Mr. Sapan Chakraborty – General Secretary, Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee

Dr. Amit B. Dutta – Secretary, Reception Committee

Shri Tarit Chakraborty – President, Bengali Cultural Society, Katol Road

Shri Salil Samanta – Secretary, Bengali Cultural Society, Katol Road

Together, they struck a fine balance between tradition and modernity, ensuring the Puja retained its true character as a “Sarbajanin” – a celebration for all, by all.

Highlights of the Celebration

This year’s pandal theme championed cultural harmony and environmental consciousness, earning admiration for its aesthetic beauty and sustainable design.

The five-day festival was marked by:

Daily rituals and Pushpanjali, conducted with reverence and precision.

Cultural evenings, alive with classical, folk and contemporary performances by both acclaimed and local artists.

Community feasts (bhog prasad), where thousands gathered to share in the spirit of togetherness.

The presence of distinguished guests, cultural luminaries and respected community leaders further reinforced the Puja’s standing as a landmark celebration in Nagpur.

A Grand Conclusion with Sindoor Khela

The celebrations culminated on Vijaya Dashami with the poignant and vibrant ritual of Sindoor Khela. Married women lovingly adorned Maa Durga with vermillion before joyfully applying it upon one another, a symbol of strength, prosperity and enduring sisterhood.

The air resonated with the thunderous beats of dhaks, heartfelt chants of “Bolo Durga Maa ki Jai!”, and the jubilant sound of ululations, creating an atmosphere both festive and moving.

The immersion procession was a spectacle of grandeur and spiritual solemnity, as the idol was carried amidst music, chants, and the eternal promise of “Asche bochor abar hobe” – We shall celebrate again next year.

Spirit of Unity

The Katol Road Durga Puja of 2025 once again stood as a shining beacon of faith, fraternity and cultural heritage. It brought together the Bengali diaspora, Nagpur’s local residents and countless visitors, transcending barriers of caste, creed and age.

As Dr. Amit B. Dutta so eloquently remarked, “Durga Puja here is not merely a ritual, but a confluence of devotion, culture and togetherness – a reminder that Durga Maa resides in the heart of every devotee.”

