Kasturchand Park’s Ravana is back! Here’s all you need to know

Nagpur: The city is all set to witness Dussehra after two years of enjoying it virtually. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are all set to be erected at Kasturchand Park today.

All about Kasturchand Park’s Ravana:

The effigies have been made by Sanatan Dharma and took a total of 50 to 55 days to be made. Fun fact, the Ravana is ‘Made in Nagpur,’ as the team working towards it belongs to Nagpur. The effigies are of three different heights: Ravana (60ft), Meghanath (45ft) and Kumbhkaran (40ft) from ground.

A team of 18 to 20 people worked continuously for close to 55 days for Nagpurkars to witness the one-of-its-kind event. The effigies are made up of thin bamboo slices and then covered with newspapers. Joint secretary of Sanatan Dharma Prashant Sahni told Nagpur Today that this tradition was started by Hemraj Singh Binwar 71 years back and this is the 66th year happening in Kasturchand Park.

“At the moment, his son, Khemraj Singh Binwar has taken over and he is the one who makes the effigies with 20 other team mates. They make effigies not just for us (Kasturchand Park) but also for 13 other places,” he added.

The effigies cost around Rs 3.5 lakh and the whole event costs around Rs 19 to 20 lakh. The funds are raised through crowdfunding and through the sponsorships. The excess funds collected go to the dispensary which is at Kadbi chowk for the treatment of lower section of the society and to the school for the underprivileged.

The Kasturchand Park Ravana is the tallest in Nagpur. The event will be graced by the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Event timings: The event is all set to start at around 4 to 4:30 pm on October 5, while the Ramleela will start at around 6. The effigies will be burnt around 6:30 pm depending on the sunset. The burning of the effigies would take around 25 to 30 mins.

Seating arrangement: There is seating capacity of 12,000 people. However, these seats are not for the general public but for the donors and VIP members of the organization. 90 to 95 security personnel from the organisation’s side will be deployed, apart for this, a team from Nagpur Police too, will be present at the venue. There is no entry fee for the general public, however, no seating will be provided to them.

..Drishti Sharma

