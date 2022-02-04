Kargil War Hero performs bhoomipujan of ‘Vande Mataram Udyan’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: The hero of Tiger Hill battle during Kargil War and Param Vir Chakra awardee Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd), performed the bhoomipujan of ‘Vande Mataram Udyan’ set to come up at the site opposite Empress City Mall.

The project has been planned to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and also the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It will take shape on a sprawling 1.20 lakh sq ft parcel of land given to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) by Maharashtra Textiles Corporation in Bajeriya in Central Nagpur.

“The project will be Nagpur city’s tribute to the Param Vir Chakra awardees and martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces,” said Dayashankar Tiwari, Mayor, who also unveiled the concept video of Vande Mataram Udyan, with his voice-over.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, was the chief guest at the bhoomipujan ceremony. Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister of district; and Chandrakant Patil, BJP State President, also graced the occasion with their presence.

Mayor Tiwari presided over the programme which was attended by a host of dignitaries including Dr Vikas Mahatme, MP; legislators namely Nago Ganar, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Praveen Datke, Abhijeet Wanjari, Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, Vikas Thakre, Brigadier Pramod Kumar Mishra, Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner.

Manisha Dhawde, Deputy Mayor; Prakash Bhoyar, Chairman of NMC Standing Committee; Avinash Thakare, Ruling Party Leader; Divya Dhurde, Chairperson of Woman and Child Welfare Committee; and Amol Chaurapgar, Garden Superintendent, were also present on this occasion.