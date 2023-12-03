Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav in Nagpur on Dec 4

Advertisement

Nagpur: India this year is celebrating 25th year of victory in Kargil War. Lakshya Foundation, Pune, under ‘Mera Desh Meri Pahchan’ is celebrating Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav. Under this, 12 various programmes will be organised in 12 cities across the country till July 2024. As part of this, a programme is being organised on December 4 at Saraswati Vidyalaya, Shankar Nagar, Nagpur.

During this programme, the President of Lakshya Foundation Anuradha Prabhudesai will interact with two Kargil War heroes – Brig Vikram Shekhawat, Sena Medal, 4 Jat Regiment and Col P Rajnarayan, 17 Garhwal Rifles. The two war heroes will share their experience of the war.

Around 1700 students of Nagpur’s 20 schools will participate in the programme.

The aim of Lakshya Foundation is to create awareness about Indian Armed Forces, inspire students to opt for career in Armed Forces and help them to be a patriot.