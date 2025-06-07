Kargil cops return without Sunita Jamgade due to legal lapse

Advertisement



Nagpur: A Kargil Police team that arrived in Nagpur to arrest Sunita Jamgade — the woman who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan last month — returned empty-handed due to procedural shortcomings.

Sources said Jamgade had travelled from Nagpur to Srinagar with her son on May 4. From there, she moved to Sonamarg and later to Kargil. Leaving her son at a hotel, she allegedly crossed the LoC into Pakistan. Pakistani Rangers apprehended her and interrogated her for eight days. Upon learning that she was mentally unstable, they handed her over to India’s Border Security Force.

Gold Rate 06 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,000/- Gold 22 KT 91,100/- Silver/Kg 1,06,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

After her return, Jamgade was arrested by Nagpur Police and is currently in judicial custody at Nagpur Central Jail. Meanwhile, Kargil Police registered a separate offence related to the illegal border crossing and began their own investigation.

Three days ago, a Kargil Police team reached Nagpur and sought her custody via a production warrant. However, during the court proceedings, they failed to present a certified copy of the warrant issued by their local court. Due to the missing legal document, the Nagpur court refused permission for her handover.

With no option left, the Kargil Police team had to abandon their attempt and return without her, sources said.

Advertisement

Advertisement