Karaoke Junction is a Precious gift for Singers and Music world – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Nag Vidarbha Chember of Commerce Nagpur has arranged “ Sadabahar Nagme …” a online musical concert. In the lock down period , NVCC and Karaoke Junction has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program by NVCC for journey of sweet Songs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur , was Guest singer for event. He presents “Sochenge Tumhe Pyar Kare Ki nahi………..” a evergreen song from film Diwana and received lot off applaud form audience. Other Guest Singers was Mr. A N Sharma and Meera Sharma for the event.



Mr. Ashvin Mehadiya, Arjundas Aahuja, Farooque Akbani, Rmavtar Totla, Mahesh Lalwani, Bhavna lalwani, Umesh Patle, Anand Mehadia, Sakshi Raut, Pranjali Mundhada presents evergreen Songs. Mahesh Lalwani is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept and organizer was Office bearers of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce Nagpur .

Soulful songs like Satyam Shivam Sundram…., Hai Duniya Usiki.. Jamana usika….,Jara Hule haule chalo …., Muqabla Muqabala….., Sara Jamana hasino Ka Diwana…., Bole re papihara…., Dariya Kinare ek banglo…,O Mere Dil ke Chain….., Aate Jate ….., Kali teri choti hai….., O mehbooba tere dil ke…., Iptadaye isq me ham…., Duniya me logo ko…, Tu is tarah se meri jindgi….., Zoom Zoom Baba…., Yari hai iman mera….., and many more song wer presented by Singers. NVCC President Mr. Ashvin Mehadiya presents Bhole o Bhole …., Iske age ki dasta ab muzse sun…., songs.

Dariya kinare ek banglo ..…., Sung by Mahesh and Bhavna Lalwani received loud applaud from audience.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was the Chief Guest for event. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program Mr. Ashvin Mehadiya, Ramavtar Totla, Arjundas Ahuja, Farooque Akbani, Mahesh Lalwani welcome and felicitate Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . In reply to felicitation , Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of NVCC and extend his best wishes to them. He also praise Mahesh Lalwani for establishing very good studio for shows. He says that this studio is precious gift for music lovers.

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world , Members of NVCC witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to organizer.

Anchor Mr Ramvtar Totla done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanks office bearers of NVCC for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Members of NVCC , Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Bhaskar wghule, Raju Chopde, Prashant Sahare, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Hrshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.