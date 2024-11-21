Reduced water supply from Kanhan Water Works…

Advertisement





Nagpur: On the evening of November 21, a sudden and significant drop in the Kanhan River’s water level was observed. This unexpected decrease in flow and water level at the intake well has led to a reduced capacity to pump water from the Kanhan Water Works to Nagpur city.

To address this situation, an excavator has been deployed to construct a cofferdam in the Kanhan River. This temporary structure will channel the river water towards the intake well, enabling the restoration of normal water pumping from the Kanhan Water Treatment Plant. The restoration work is expected to take at least 24 hours.

As a result of this sudden change in river conditions, water supply to the northern, eastern, and southern parts of Nagpur will be affected. The water supply in the following zones will be less than normal:

– Ashi Nagar Zone

– Satranjipura Zone

– Lakadganj Zone

– Nehru Nagar Zone

We request residents in these areas to use water judiciously. We are working to resolve the issue as early as possible.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.