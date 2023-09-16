Kanhan River Flooded: Low pressure or no water in East North Nagpur

Nagpur: Kanhan river was already flowing in full spate due to incessant rain in the Kanhan river catchment area since yesterday. On Friday evening as all 16 gates from Navegaon Khairy Reservoir were opened it resulted in complete flooding of Kanhan river.

Present river water level is 276 m and is still increasing @ 0.5m/hr .

Kanhan WTP intake wells(Jackwell side) are chocked and are able to operate only 1 out of normal 3 pumps . River Water is flowing 25 ft above Jack well strainers.

The Kanhan WTP is operational at 70% of normal pumping capacity.

On Saturday dawn at the very 1st oppurtunity as soon as the river water recedes, the divers will be deployed to clean the strainers such that the Raw water pumps can be started.

This will result in Low pressure or No water supply in the areas fed from Kanhan feeder mains. The affected areas for water supply are: Ashi Nagar Zone, Satranji pura Zone, Lakarganj Zone and Nehru Nagar Zone

