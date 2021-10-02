Kangana named brand ambassador of UP govt scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday named actor Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its ambitious ‘one district-one product’ programme.

The actor met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here.

The UP government has launched the one district-one product (ODOP) programme with the aim to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state.

In a tweet , Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, “Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met…Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP.”

According to a senior official, the actor praised the works being done by the chief minister during the meeting.

The CM requested her to pay a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya.