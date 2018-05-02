Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody

Nagpur: Kalaman police on Wednesday nabbed three out of eight docoits escaped from Mohkhed police custody in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours. All the accused were facing the charge of murder during a docoity and were remanded to police custody till August 9.

The accused identified as Bhura alias Anshu Rajkumar Thakur, Monu Buramal Thakur (22), Baddo alias Rajkumar Keram (20), all residents of Mandla (MP), Deva alias Devraj Ratram Verma (36), a resident of Chhindwara (MP), Ramesh alias Rojgari Gokul Thakur (30), a resident of Seoni (MP), Golu alias Shravan Parshuram Khapre (31), a resident of Mohkhed (MP), Ravi alias Maharaj Ramprasad Dubey (30) and Chetan Ramesh Gaidhane (33), residents of Bhandara (Maharashtra) were booked in this connection and placed under arrest at Umranala lock-up under Mohkhed police station.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Constable Rajkishor Baghel was at guard duty at the police station. At around 1 am, accused Khapre complained to him that the bathroom ran out of the water and he needs to freshen up. Following which, Baghel opened the lock up door to let the accused out, however, Khapre pulled him inside and thrashed the cop with the help of other accused. The accused also snatched away the key of the channel gate of the police station from the possession of the cop and escaped immediately.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP Zone V Nilotpal said, “After escaping MP police custody, Monu Thakur, Rajkumar Keram and Ravi Dubey arrived in city around 5 am on Wednesday. Following information received by Kalamna police that people have caught a thief in Jai Ambenagar, Bhandewadi Pardi, a team cops reached the spot and started probe. The cops interrogated the thief who identified himself as Ravi Dubey. On further grilling, Ravi Dubey revealed the entire episode of dacoity and murder in MP and escape of eight accused from police custody. He also told police that two other accused were with him but fled fearing public wrath. Acting on the information, a team of cops launched search of the other two accused and succeeded in arresting from Bhandewadi and Bhandara Road. They have been identified as Rajkumar Keram and Monu Thakur. Though the other accused are still at large, both city Crime Branch and MP police are hunting them jointly. Later in the day, Chhindwara SP Manoj Rai also paid a visit to the Kalamna police station,” the DCP said.

By Shubham Nagdeve