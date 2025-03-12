Kadak Surve – Chai Bhari: Riteish Deshmukh Brings His Love for Tea to Life

Advertisement



India – Featuring the ever-charismatic Riteish Deshmukh as Kadak Surve—a fearless cop with a sharp wit—the film embodies the bold and robust essence of chai that fuels millions across Maharashtra. Shot in both Marathi and Hindi, it captures the deep-rooted love for a perfectly brewed, strong cup of tea.

Gold Rate Wednesday 12 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,400 /- Gold 22 KT 80,400 /- Silver / Kg 98,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

With high-energy storytelling, striking visuals, and Riteish Deshmukh’s undeniable charm, Kadak Surve – Chai Bhari is more than just an ad—it’s a celebration of the passion for tea, the way it invigorates, and the culture it represents.

Riteish Deshmukh, on playing Kadak Surve, shared, “It’s all about the strength, energy, and love for chai that so many of us share. Playing a tough yet witty cop was exciting because it blends action with humor, making it a joy to watch. Our Mumbai Police are known for their fearless attitude and street-smart charm, and we’ve brought that essence into the film. Just like a perfect cup of kadak chai, it’s strong, full of character, and absolutely bhari!”

With Kadak Surve – Chai Bhari, Society Tea delivers a high-energy tribute to the love for strong, full-bodied chai, brought to life by Riteish Deshmukh’s charismatic performance.