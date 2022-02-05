Justin Langer resigns as Aus coach

Justin Langer on Saturday resigned as the coach of the Australia senior men’s team.

This decision comes after Langer had a meeting with Cricket Australia on Friday.

The announcement was made by Langer’s management company DSEG.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men’s cricket team,” the statement said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately,” it added.

Over the years, Langer’s leadership style was questioned several times and his relationship with certain players has been fractured for nearly 12 months.