    Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2020
    Justice only thing killed in UP CM’s ‘encounter raj’: TMC

    Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, asserting that justice is the “only thing killed” in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “encounter raj”.

    Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier in the day, after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in the Bhaunti area of Kanpur district and he tried to flee.

    “It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two,” Moitra said in a tweet.

    “Only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice!” she added. Dubey had allegedly masterminded the ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village, in which eight policemen, who had gone to arrest him, was killed past midnight on July 2.

