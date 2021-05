Mumbai – Retired judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Ambadas Haribhau Joshi was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Goa at a brief oath taking ceremony held online on Friday (7th May).

Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Joshi from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant attended the oath taking ceremony from Raj Bhavan Goa.