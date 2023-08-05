JusManthan Manchah marks the beginning of Sanskrit Week at Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

The Centre for Shaastric Studies and Research in Law (CSSRL) at Maharashtra National Law University has commenced the celebration of Sanskrit Week on the propitious day of Shraavan Poornima, which is globally acclaimed as the World Sanskrit Day. This week-long event will comprise a diverse range of engaging activitiesthrough its varied platforms of Jusmanthan like JusManthan Manchah, JusManthan Anveshanam – a symposium of research posters, JusManthan Vaadah – A national Levelbilingual IKS Based debate competition along with our first ever CSSRL Podcastandan exclusive collection of CSSRL Merchandise available for visitors to explore.MNLU-Nagpur through its CSSRL is the awardee of an IKS Research Project awarded by the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Division at AICTE of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. All activities of CSSRL are conducted under the patronage of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vijender Kumar.

The Sanskrit week began with the JusManthan Manchah, a platform that enables academic conversation between the students and a distinguished expert by creating a relatively informal environment in consonance with its value statement – ‘Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya’- May we be led from Darkness to Light.

Distinguished expert for the second Edition of JusManthan Manchah was Prof. (Dr.) T. V. Subbarao, Professor-Emeritus, VIPS Delhi. He was the former Visiting Professor, Director, of the Research and Development Council; Chairperson, the Postgraduate Council, National Law School of India University, Bangalore. Prof. Rao has specialized knowledge in Constitutional Law, International law, Human Rights, Family law, Ancient Indian Law, and law relating to Cyber Crimes.

Prof. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandey Sir welcomed and felicitatedhon’ble guest and distinguished expert Prof. (Dr.) Rao. Dr. Ila Sudame, Centre Cordinator gave the Manchah Parichay and the JusManthan Manchah began by the Manchah Prayer by Prof. (Dr.) Rao and Students.The event also marked the presence of Registrar, Maharashtra National Law University, Shri Ashish Dixit.

In JusManthan Manchah Prof. (Dr.) Rao Conversed with CSSRL Sahachari Arya Mishra, CSSRL Sadasya Tushti Sontakke, CSSRL Sadasya Srijan Tripathi and CSSRL Sahachari Mandar Latpate on a variety of themes like West-Centrism of Education System, Integrating methodologies with the Modern Research Methodologies, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Ideals of Feminism in Indian Knowledge System (IKS), Rebranding and Patenting of IKS by the West and possible role of Traditional Knowledge Act in preventing monetisation of the Traditional Knowledge both in India and abroad, and his vision for future of the nation and expectations from the present generation.

Prof. Dr. Rao enriched the understanding of students on the above themes. He explained that science is the systematic study of Knowledge similarly IKS is also science as it systematically approaches various problems (in today’s terms – research problems). Indian saints and philosophers followed a shodh, parishod andin-depth analysis in any research. He beautifully drew similarities between the IKS and modern research methodologies and explained how students can integrate IKS based research values to refine their research.

Discussing contemporary issues like UCC he explained that nearly all personal laws have provisions that are discriminatory towards women in some way or the other, if these discrepancies and inequalities could be eliminated, there was no need for separate legislation on UCC. Through various examples from historical and IKS texts, he walked the students through various ideals of feminism as enshrined in the Indian Knowledge system.

Towards the end of the academic dialogue,Prof. Rao highlighted various areas of research based on International Law, Morality, and IKS where the students can research and enlightenedstudents from his years of experience that, “Knowledge is not power unless it is accompanied by wisdom.” The JusManthan Manchah concluded on a positive note with some thought-provoking questions for the students to delve upon. Prof. Dr. Rao through his insights on a variety of subjects illuminated the consciousness of the students and flagged off the Sanskrit week.

