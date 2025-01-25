Junior College Proposal Approval Scam: Education Officials Caught Accepting Bribes

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Zero Mile unit in Nagpur caught two education officials red-handed while accepting bribes for the approval of an online proposal for the Aarambh Junior College in Badegaon, Saoner.

According to the ACB, Sushil Bansod, Deputy Education Officer of the Zilla Parishad Nagpur, and Mr. Nevare, a clerk from the office of the Deputy Director of Education, Nagpur, were caught accepting bribes at the Zilla Parishad premises. Nevare was allegedly accepting ₹20,000, while Bansod received ₹15,000 as part of the bribe amount.

The money was reportedly demanded in exchange for clearing the online proposal submitted by the junior college. Following a tip-off, the ACB team conducted a sting operation and apprehended the officials in the act.

The incident has raised questions about corruption in the education sector and sparked discussions on the need for stricter measures to curb bribery and promote transparency in administrative processes. Further investigation is underway.