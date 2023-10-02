Jungle safari in PTR, BTR, UPKWS begins from Oct 2

Nagpur: The Nagpur Forest Division has restarted the jungle safari for wildlife lovers from October 2 at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), Bor Tiger Reserve (BTR) and Umred and Paoni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UPKWS).

The jungle safari has been started on an offline basis in all tiger reserves situated around Nagpur city. The Sillari and Khudsapar gates of PTR will start from October 2 whereas other gates of PTR will start from October 10. Karhandla gate of UPKWS is already open for tourists whereas Gothangaon and Paoni gates will start from 10th. All gates of the cores of BTR opened on Monday.

Considering the suitability of roads for safari and the local rainfall conditions, gates may be closed at local level and length of the safari routes may vary. Booking will be in offline mode till next information subject to the vehicle capacity of the gates.

For more information, tourists can contact the office of Field Director, PTR and DFO, BTR at 0712-2560727 and Deputy Director, PTR, at 0712-2811921.

