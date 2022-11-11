Juicy, tangy oranges flood Nagpur markets in heaps!

Nagpur: The juicy, delicious oranges have started flooding the markets in Nagpur. As winter is getting colder, truckloads of the famous Nagpur fruit are pouring in the Kalamna wholesale market in the city from farms across the district. One can witness heaps of the luscious fruit are attracting wholesalers and customers alike.

Prices of oranges vary considering the shape and quality of the variety. A visit to the fruit markets across Kalamna, Cotton Market and Mangalwari will prove the popularity of the citrus fruit among people. The luscious lot has virtually flooded the markets in the city. Though the rates vary, there’s no dearth of people visiting these markets to buy oranges.

The oranges grown in the Nagpur region have a huge market, nationally and internationally. Nagpur oranges are being exported in large quantities as the popularity of Orange City has increased in various parts across the world.

