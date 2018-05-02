Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Judge dictates 2,000 page order on Babri verdict

    CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has begun reading the 2,000-page order in 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case with accused Sadhvi Ritambhara, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Katiyar and Champat Rai Bansal in court.

    Three key accused BJP leaders have skipped hearing, and are likely to attend it through video-conferencing. While Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi have excused themselves on grounds of health and age.

    If convicted, saffron veterans Advani, Joshi, Bharti, Katiyar, Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Bansal, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharmadas and Dr Satish Pradhan would face maximum imprisonment up to five years.

    A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh.

