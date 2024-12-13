JSW Group Secures Land Near Nagpur for ₹25,000 Crore Mega Projects

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra’s efforts to attract major investments are yielding results, as the JSW Group has finalized plans to establish a massive industrial project near Nagpur in the Butibori industrial area. This transformative investment is poised to drive regional economic growth, create thousands of jobs, and provide new opportunities for local businesses and youth.

In a letter to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), JSW Group requested the allocation of approximately 550-600 acres of land in the Additional Butibori industrial estate. The company plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in its “Ultra Mega” unit, including ₹20,000 crore for a lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plant and ₹5,000 crore for concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) systems and ancillary units.

The ambitious project is expected to generate employment for around 5,000 people and enhance the region’s industrial landscape. Senior officials from JSW recently conducted site visits and finalized the location in consultation with MIDC representatives.

Manohar Pote, Regional Officer of MIDC, confirmed the development to a local english newspaper, , stating that all formalities for land allocation would be completed within the next 30-35 days. Pote also noted that the land identified for the project is adjacent to the plot already allocated to the Avaada Group, ensuring sufficient space for JSW’s extensive operations.

Sources revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the project to expedite the land allotment process. The first phase will focus on establishing the battery manufacturing plant, catering to industries ranging from mobile devices to electric vehicles. In later phases, JSW plans to diversify operations and expand its product portfolio, further enhancing the region’s industrial prominence.

This substantial investment underscores Nagpur’s growing importance as a strategic industrial hub in Maharashtra, reinforcing its appeal to global and national investors alike.