Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 2nd, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Journalist Ravish Kumar wins Magsaysay award

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar has been named for the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for “harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless”.

The NDTV journalist is among the five recipients of the 2019 Magsaysay award, the Asian equivalent of the Nobel, which recognises the “greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia”.

The citation describes Ravish Kumar as a sober, incisive and well-informed anchor who has been most vocal on insisting that the professional values of sober, balanced, fact-based reporting be upheld in practice.

The four other winners are Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.

“In electing Ravish Kumar to receive the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award, the board of trustees recognizes his unfaltering commitment to a professional, ethical journalism of the highest standards; his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity, and independence; and his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless, in speaking truth bravely yet soberly to power, that journalism fulfills its noblest aims to advance democracy,” says the citation by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Maharashtra News
पोरवाल महाविद्यालयात इतिहास अभ्यास मंडळाची कार्यकारिणी गठीत
पोरवाल महाविद्यालयात इतिहास अभ्यास मंडळाची कार्यकारिणी गठीत
केंद्रीय संरक्षणमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून राष्ट्रसंतांना अभिवादन
केंद्रीय संरक्षणमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून राष्ट्रसंतांना अभिवादन
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
गोंदियाः टंकी में छिपाकर रखे गए 5 दुलर्भ प्रजाति के कछुए बरामद
गोंदियाः टंकी में छिपाकर रखे गए 5 दुलर्भ प्रजाति के कछुए बरामद
Trending News
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Featured News
Journalist Ravish Kumar wins Magsaysay award
Journalist Ravish Kumar wins Magsaysay award
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Trending In Nagpur
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
स्थाई समिति : 4 विषय स्थगित,2 अधिकारी पर विभागीय जांच के आदेश
स्थाई समिति : 4 विषय स्थगित,2 अधिकारी पर विभागीय जांच के आदेश
Thieves break open house in Besa, steal Rs 1.41 lakh booty
Thieves break open house in Besa, steal Rs 1.41 lakh booty
Financial Crunch : BSNL, MTNL default on staff salary for July
Financial Crunch : BSNL, MTNL default on staff salary for July
जनता की हो रही लूट, महाराष्ट्र में पूरे देश में सबसे महंगी बिजली – राम नेवले
जनता की हो रही लूट, महाराष्ट्र में पूरे देश में सबसे महंगी बिजली – राम नेवले
बेलिशॉप प्राचीन श्री शिव मंदिर में अखंड रामायण आज
बेलिशॉप प्राचीन श्री शिव मंदिर में अखंड रामायण आज
शहरातून आंतरराष्ट्रीय खेळाडू पुढे येतील
शहरातून आंतरराष्ट्रीय खेळाडू पुढे येतील
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपण्यासाठी युवा माहिती दूत उपक्रम सहभाग वाढवा
सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपण्यासाठी युवा माहिती दूत उपक्रम सहभाग वाढवा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145