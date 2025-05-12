Journalism or Circus?

Advertisement



New Delhi – In what is now being widely referred to as a new low for Indian television journalism, the coverage of “Operation Sindoor” by leading national news channels has sparked outrage, mockery, and global embarrassment. What should have been a moment of sober reporting on a sensitive national security operation devolved into a spectacle of sensationalism, misinformation, and jingoism.

Indian news anchors, known for their theatrical style, took it a step too far this time. Their exaggerated visuals, over-the-top language, and reckless claims have now become international meme material. Shockingly, even the Pakistan Army used footage from Indian news broadcasts during a press conference to mock India—an unprecedented blow to the dignity of the Indian press.

The derogatory term “Godi Media”, once an insult, has now become a label of shame for an entire segment of the news industry. Many journalists are reportedly reluctant to even disclose their profession publicly, fearing backlash from a citizenry that once revered the role of the press in a democracy.

Perhaps the most disturbing incident came when an anchor publicly insulted an Iranian diplomat on live television—calling him a “pig” and circling his face on screen—while others mocked former U.S. President Donald Trump by asking, ‘Who is he to call for a ceasefire?’ The anchors’ actions raise serious questions: Is this kind of rhetoric approved by the government? Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi aware that such media behavior undermines years of diplomatic efforts by India’s Ministry of External Affairs?

The Silence of Print Media

Amid the growing crisis of credibility in television journalism, the silence from India’s print media and its leading institutions—like the Press Club of India—is deafening. Once a fierce defender of press freedom, the Club has failed to speak out against the clear erosion of journalistic ethics.

A Wake-Up Call to Real Journalists

Indian journalism is at a tipping point. While television channels play to TRPs with dramatized patriotism and propaganda, the print media remains the last bastion of credibility. But credibility without courage is of no use.

This is an urgent call to responsible journalists: speak out against the deterioration of your profession. The public still reads your words with trust. Use that trust to reclaim the dignity of journalism before it’s permanently lost.

Will the Government Act?

The likelihood is slim. The government has shown eagerness to crack down on neutral or critical voices, but rarely acts against anchors who parrot the preferred narrative. When propaganda is incentivized, and truth is punished, journalism becomes a casualty.

The media has not just embarrassed the country—it has betrayed it.

