Jolt to BJP: MVA’s Dhangekar wins in Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll

Pune: In a jolt to BJP in its stronghold, the MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar won the Assembly bypoll in Kasba Peth. He defeated BJP’s Hemant Rasne by 11040 votes.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and former MLC Mohan Joshi claimed victory for Dhangekar as Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers broke into a celebration outside the counting centre.

The polls were held after the death of incumbent BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad), were held on February 26, registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent.

The polls pitted the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against the MVA alliance of the Congress, Nationalist NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

