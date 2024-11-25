Jitesh Sharma becomes Vidarbha’s costliest IPL player with Rs 11 crore RCB deal

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a historic moment for Vidarbha cricket, Jitesh Sharma, the region’s Twenty20 skipper and Indian wicketkeeper-batter, was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a record Rs 11 crore during the IPL auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. This makes Sharma the costliest player from Vidarbha in IPL history.

Released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, the move turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the talented Sharma. Starting with a base price of Rs 1 crore, an intense bidding war ensued, involving Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Supergiants, and Delhi Capitals. RCB entered the fray with a Rs 7 crore bid. Punjab Kings briefly used their ‘Right to Match’ card, but RCB’s Rs 11 crore offer proved unbeatable, forcing Punjab to back out.

Sharma’s stellar rise has been evident in recent times. A consistent performer in domestic cricket and part of India’s squad that recently defeated South Africa, Sharma also served as Punjab Kings’ Vice-Captain last season. Despite limited opportunities, he impressed with his performances across 14 matches. Previously associated with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Sharma’s new role with RCB places him among the league’s top stars.

Vidarbha’s representation in the auction extended beyond Sharma. India pacer Umesh Yadav and Shubham Dubey, who fetched Rs 5.80 crore each in previous auctions, were overshadowed by Sharma’s record-breaking deal. Among other Vidarbha players, Karun Nair was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh, Atharva Taide by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh, and all-rounder Yash Thakur joined Punjab Kings for Rs 1.60 crore.

Sharma’s Rs 11 crore deal underscores his growing reputation as a reliable finisher and a skilled wicketkeeper, making him a crucial addition to RCB’s IPL campaign. This achievement not only sets a benchmark for Vidarbha cricketers but also adds to the region’s cricketing legacy.