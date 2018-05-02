Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC

Nagpur: A jilted lover threatened a 17-year old girl to marry her forcibly in a court if she did not take back police complaints lodged against him. The accused also molested the teenage girl in broad daylight when she had gone out to buy medicines on Tuesday.

The 22-year old accused has been identified as Karan Kamble, residing in MIDC area. According to police, the girl, resident of same area, was on her way to medical shop when Kamble accosted her midway at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. Kamble caught hold of her hand in full public view and threatened her to take back police complaints she had lodged against him in the past, or else her younger sister will face the same mental and physical trauma she had gone through. Kamble also warned the 17-year-old girl that soon as she will turn 18, he will abduct her and forcefully marry her in the court.

Terrified of the threats, the girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her mother. Following which the mother-daughter duo rushed to MIDC police station and filed a complaint against Kamble.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim girl, MIDC police have booked Kamble under Sections 354, 504, 506 of the IPC read with Section 12 of the POSCO Act 2012 and started the investigation.