Jilted lover kills father of teenage girl in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was intercepted in full public view and stabbed to death by his minor daughter’s jilted lover on Sunday morning, barely 100-200 metres away from the Crime Branch and Gittikhadan Police Station in Nagpur

The 20-year-old accused, Balram Manoj Pandey, a resident of Surendragarh, was said to be in a one-sided love with the teenage daughter of the deceased Narayanprasad Gayaprasad Dwivedi (35), a resident of Surendragarh. The police have arrested the accused Balram Pandey in the murder case.

According to police, Narayan was operating a food stall at Nagpur Railway Station and living in rented accommodation of the Pandey family for the past 10 years. Narayan’s 16-year-old daughter studies in Class 10. Balram used to follow the girl on her way to school for the past one year. He was even flirting with her every day. The girl narrated the incident to her mother Anu who promptly alerted Narayan. As a result, Narayan scolded Balram and complained to his parents about his behaviour.

Police further said that Balram’s father Manoj reportedly assured Narayan that Balram would not do any such wrong thing with his daughter in future. Therefore, Narayan did not file a police complaint against him. However, Balram was not ready to mend his ways and continued to harass the teenage girl.

The Pandey family recently asked Narayan to vacate the place. On July 28, Narayan vacated Pandey’s house and rented another room in Surendragarh. When the Dwivedi family was leaving the place, Balram threatened Narayan that he would kill him if he vacated the house. Narayan reprimanded him fiercely and vacated the house.

On Sunday, around 8.30 am, Narayan was going to the railway station on his motorcycle. About 200 meters away from Gittikhadan Police Station, Balram stopped Narayan and stabbed him repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon. Narayan collapsed in the pool of blood and died on the spot. Balram fled the spot with the weapon, police said.

Gittikhadan police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The body was sent for post-mortem after performing Panchnama. Shortly after the incident, the Gittikhadan police arrested Balram from the Gorewada complex. The deceased Narayan was originally from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

A large number of locals gathered at the police station and demanded justice for Balram. A case under Sections 302, 506(2), 354, 354(D) of Indian Penal Code read with Section 12 of POCSO Act was registered by the police.

